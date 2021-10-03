Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. Research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

