HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s current price.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.21 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

