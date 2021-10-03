Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNAY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.57 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

