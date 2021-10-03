Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.33.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $247.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.25. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

