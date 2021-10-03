Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $207.31, but opened at $198.94. Novavax shares last traded at $176.64, with a volume of 108,110 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,360,650. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average is $201.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

