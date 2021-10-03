Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.
BDTX opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.