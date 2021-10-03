Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

BDTX opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

