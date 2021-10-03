Cowen Initiates Coverage on Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.67. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.