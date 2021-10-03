Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

