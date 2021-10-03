Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

APLT stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 383,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

