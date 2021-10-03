Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.