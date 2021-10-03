Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after purchasing an additional 673,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

