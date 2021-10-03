Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) vs. Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Financial Comparison

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Blue Apron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.42 -$46.15 million N/A N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69%

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Blue Apron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.