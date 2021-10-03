Comparing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals -3.18% 6.64% 3.23%

38.5% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and i3 Verticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 5.21 -$420,000.00 $0.51 47.59

Xometry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xometry and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67 i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $83.94, indicating a potential upside of 50.79%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.48%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Xometry on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

