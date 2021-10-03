Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLBT. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.