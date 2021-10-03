Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $333.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.65.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.62 and its 200-day moving average is $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.