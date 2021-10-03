Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $187.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

