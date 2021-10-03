Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Increased to $1.60 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.