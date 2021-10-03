UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,218,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 208,537 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,132,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

