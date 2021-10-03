United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 4.9% Higher

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $49.90. 268,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,676,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.