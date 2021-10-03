Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Down 11.3%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 1,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 225,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

