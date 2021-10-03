Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 54,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,075,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 27.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

