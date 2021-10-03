Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $33.30 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

