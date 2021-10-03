Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in September

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,600 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the August 31st total of 7,236,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AICAF. DBS Vickers raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.