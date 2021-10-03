Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 300,770 shares.The stock last traded at $142.89 and had previously closed at $139.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

