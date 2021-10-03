CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 407,035 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Get CONX alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 673.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 485,802 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.