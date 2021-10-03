Stifel Nicolaus Increases Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Price Target to C$2.75

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TXP stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2,010.00. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

