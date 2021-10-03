Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY opened at $7.78 on Friday. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

