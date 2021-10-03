JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $25.01 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

