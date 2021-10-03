EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

EDRVF stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

