Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Compass stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Compass has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

