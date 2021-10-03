Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OCDGF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

