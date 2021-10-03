Head to Head Survey: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) vs. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bioventus and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus N/A N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics N/A -159.87% -68.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $321.16 million 2.54 $16.41 million $7.56 1.90 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 78.17 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.04

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioventus and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.82%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Bioventus.

Summary

Bioventus beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy. It also offers bone graft substitutes comprising allograft-derived bone graft with growth factors, demineralized bone matrix, cancellous bone in different preparations, bioactive synthetics, collagen ceramic matrix, and bone marrow isolation systems. In addition, the company provides Exogen systems for the non-invasive treatment of established nonunion fractures and certain fresh fractures. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

