Analyzing Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tiptree and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Markel has a consensus price target of $1,141.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Tiptree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70% Markel 21.04% 5.90% 1.71%

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.42 -$29.16 million N/A N/A Markel $9.74 billion 1.69 $816.03 million $26.24 45.80

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Summary

Markel beats Tiptree on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

