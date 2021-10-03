Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Avast has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

