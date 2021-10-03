Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

