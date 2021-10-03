Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

