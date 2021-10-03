Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

