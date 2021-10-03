Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

