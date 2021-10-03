Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE CPK opened at $124.40 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $82.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

