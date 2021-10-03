CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$82.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCL.B. Cormark increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.13.

CCL.B opened at C$65.70 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$50.30 and a one year high of C$75.19. The company has a market cap of C$11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.75.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,992 over the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

