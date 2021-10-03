Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.55.

TSE:ELD opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.53.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

