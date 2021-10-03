BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$444.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

