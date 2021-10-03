Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

UP opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

