Traders Buy High Volume of New Fortress Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,467 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,340% compared to the typical volume of 188 put options.

NFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

