Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average volume of 970 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $495,977,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $412,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

