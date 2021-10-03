Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.