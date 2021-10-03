Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

