AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

