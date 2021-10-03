Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

