Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “
Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
