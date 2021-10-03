Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

