Vermilion Energy’s (VET) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.46. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.52.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

