Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RF. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

